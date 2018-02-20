Alicia Keys Is Ready for 'Second Consecutive Win' on 'The Voice' Teaser (Exclusive)

Alicia Keys is gearing up for her next big win!

The 15-time GRAMMY winner is back on The Voice and ready for her "second consecutive win" in season 14. During her last outing as a coach, Keys took the top prize with Chris Blue.

And it looks like she's got a shot! Fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson can't stop gushing over Keys in this exclusive sneak peek at the show's upcoming blind auditions, debuting Monday, Feb. 26 on NBC.

"It's all about passion. I think it's all about touching people," she told ET of her strategy to win. "I think that's why everybody loves this show, it's about real, bona fide artists and talent out here showing you what they have, and you're like, 'I'm invested. I want you.'"

For more on what to expect this season, watch the interview below.

