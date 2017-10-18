Alicia Keys Is Returning to 'The Voice' Next Season -- Watch Kelly Clarkson's Big Reveal!
Alicia Keys is back!
The "Girl on Fire" singer will return as a coach on The Voice for season 14, new co-coach Kelly Clarkson revealed on Wednesday.
In the reveal clip, Clarkson tries to make the announcement by opening a stage door, only to be greeted first by longtime coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. However, third time is the charm, as Keys emerges, promising to "defend my crown."
Welcome back, Alicia!
Keys last appeared as a coach on the NBC show in season 12, which she won with singer Chris Blue.
Meanwhile, we've still got to get through season 13 before Keys returns to the red spinny chair! Watch the video below to see current coaches Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Shelton and Levine as the Real Coaches of the Voice.
