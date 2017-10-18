Alicia Keys Is Returning to 'The Voice' Next Season -- Watch Kelly Clarkson's Big Reveal!

Alicia Keys is back!

The "Girl on Fire" singer will return as a coach on The Voice for season 14, new co-coach Kelly Clarkson revealed on Wednesday.

In the reveal clip, Clarkson tries to make the announcement by opening a stage door, only to be greeted first by longtime coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. However, third time is the charm, as Keys emerges, promising to "defend my crown."