Alicia Silverstone Splits From Husband Christopher Jarecki After 12 Years of Marriage

Alicia Silverstone and her husband, Christopher Jarecki, have separated, ET can confirm.

"They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years," the Clueless star's rep tells ET. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.”

The pair started dating in 1997 and married in 2005. Their one child, 6-year-old son Bear Blue, was born on May 5, 2011.

Silverstone talked to ET about raising Bear at last year's Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul premiere, specifically about introducing him to some of her past work as he gets older.

"I think it will be fun when he gets older," she said. "Some things I've tried to show him and I'm like, 'Oh, it still feels [like] he's [too] young.' We're a pretty no movies and TV family, so I'm very mindful of what it is that he sees, but in this case, I'm in it. It has a free pass."

Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alicia Silverstone Is Unimpressed By 'Wonder Woman' Hype: 'There Have Been Many Movies With Female Leads'

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Silverstone Reveals Her Biggest 'Clueless' Regret and the Real Life Mean Girl Who Inspired C

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Silverstone Dishes on Taking Son Bear to His First Movie at 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Premiere

Related Gallery