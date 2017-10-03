Alicia Vikander, Cate Blanchett and More A-Listers Stun at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Show - See the Pics!
Louis Vuitton's front row was Oscar worthy!
Hollywood's finest stepped out to attend the French maison's Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show in Paris, France, on Tuesday.
Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander sat front row next to Oscar nominees Michelle Williams and Ruth Negga, all stunningly wearing LV from head to toe!
There was no shortage of A-listers at the Paris Fashion Week celebration.
Jaden Smith rocked all-black and bleached hair. Jennifer Connelly, in black shorts, a yellow-and-black- shirt with a white blazer and ankle cowboy boots, held hands with hubby Paul Bettany before the show.
Meanwhile, besties Busy Philips, with her new pink hair, and Williams were all smiles as they posed for the cameras while holding their stylish Louis Vuitton leather bags.
Spectre Bond girl Léa Seydoux, Mad Max: Fury Road star Riley Keough and Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier were also in attendance.
The night before, Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Jaden surprised attendees with a performance at the opening of Louis Vuitton's new Place Verdome flagship in Paris.
ET caught up with DJ Jazzy Jeff and Smith back in August, when they reunited after more than a decade and performed at MTV Presents Summerblast Music Festival 2017 in Croatia.
"I looked at Jeff and he was getting old, man, and I was like, 'I can’t do this to this boy,'" the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star joked about why the pair decided to reunite now. "It was time. LL hit me [up and] was like, 'Dude, I'm telling you, it’s time. You have no idea the love that’s out there.' I was listening to L like, ‘All right, I need to do it.'"
