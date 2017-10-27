Alicia Vikander Debuts Wedding Ring in First Public Appearance Since Michael Fassbender Wedding: Pic!
Alicia Vikander had a special accessory on the red carpet on Thursday: her gorgeous wedding band!
The 29-year-old actress made her first public appearance since marrying Michael Fassbender at the Louis Vuitton “Volez, Vogez, Voyagez” exhibition opening in New York City.
Vikander was glowing in a cool embroidered jacket and black pants. She wore her hair slicked back, with minimal jewelry (except for her new rings).
The Oscar winner returned from her Italian honeymoon with Fassbender on Wednesday. The pair tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony in Ibiza, Spain, earlier this month.
Vikander and Fassbender were spotted wearing wedding bands on Oct. 15, just two days after living it up during a beach party with friends.
