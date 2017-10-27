Alicia Vikander Debuts Wedding Ring in First Public Appearance Since Michael Fassbender Wedding: Pic!

Alicia Vikander had a special accessory on the red carpet on Thursday: her gorgeous wedding band!

The 29-year-old actress made her first public appearance since marrying Michael Fassbender at the Louis Vuitton “Volez, Vogez, Voyagez” exhibition opening in New York City.

Vikander was glowing in a cool embroidered jacket and black pants. She wore her hair slicked back, with minimal jewelry (except for her new rings).