Alicia Vikander Shares How Training for 'Tomb Raider' Influenced Her Everyday Workouts (Exclusive)

Whatever Alicia Vikander is doing, it's clearly working.

The 29-year-old actress looked fierce at the Hollywood premiere of Tomb Raider on Monday night, wearing a gold Louis Vuitton gown that she paired with spiked statement earrings and several edgy side braids.

"I'm a very lucky girl," Vikander told ET's Nischelle Turner of her savage style that totally fit the vibe of her bold Tomb Raider character, Lara Croft.

Vikander had to get in fighting shape to take on the leading lady role, which was portrayed by Angelina Jolie in past films, and told ET that she incorporated some of the workout moves she learned while training for the movie into her normal routine.

"I think I do much more weight training," she noted, adding that she also "went and bought" climbing shoes "that make your toe curls so you can actually get a better grip on the wall."

Apparently Vikander has also taken up a new hobby since joining the Tomb Raider film franchise. "I've actually gone climbing quite a lot," the Oscar winner said. "That was something that I didn't do before I started this film."

In an earlier interview with ET, Vikander revealed how she was able to gain 12 pounds of muscle to play Lara Croft and even gave us a hands-on tutorial of her workouts. Take a look:

Tomb Raider hits theaters on March 18.

