Alicia Vikander Slays as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' Official Trailer -- Watch!

Alicia Vikander is stepping into the role of Lara Croft in Tomb Raider -- and absolutely slaying it!

Warner Bros. released the first action-packed trailer for the film on Tuesday, and we think it's safe to say, this is the 28-year-old actress' most badass role yet.

In the trailer, Vikander, dressed in a gray tank top and olive green pants, channels the fierceness of Angelina Jolie, who played the character in 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and the sequel, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.

"Close the tomb once and for all," a voiceover says, as Croft leaps, ducks and slides around various structures. "The fate of humanity is now in your hands."

When ET caught up with Vikander's boyfriend, Michael Fassbender, at the London premiere of Alien Covenant in May, he opened up about his lucky lady's role in Tomb Raider.

"I think, you know, she's taken Lara like a duck to water," he explained.

Tomb Raider hits theaters March 16, 2018. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear more from our exclusive chat with Fassbender.