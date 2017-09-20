Alicia Vikander Slays as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' Official Trailer -- Watch!

Alicia Vikander is stepping into the role of Lara Croft in Tomb Raider -- and absolutely slaying it!



Warner Bros. released the first action-packed trailer for the film on Tuesday, and we think it's safe to say, this is the 28-year-old actress' most badass role yet.



In the trailer, Vikander, dressed in a gray tank top and olive green pants, channels the fierceness of Angelina Jolie, who played the character in 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and the sequel, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.



"Close the tomb once and for all," a voiceover says, as Croft leaps, ducks and slides around various structures. "The fate of humanity is now in your hands."



Watch below: