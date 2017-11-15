Alison Brie Reveals She Hasn’t Weighed Herself in Years: 'I've Just Never Given Less F**ks'

Alison Brie knows her body.

The GLOW star covers the December issue of Women's Health, and inside the magazine she reveals that despite all her training for the Netflix hit, she hasn't stepped on a scale "in years."

“I was transitioning fat into muscle without losing weight or gaining weight," she says of getting in shape for GLOW. "But I say that loosely because I don’t own a scale. I haven’t weighed myself in years.”

“I’ve just never given less f**ks,” Brie continues. “It’s a nice feeling because you live your life more and care less about what other people think... Your career will fluctuate; you’ll have highs and lows. But I can always go to the gym and work out. I’m in control of myself and my body."