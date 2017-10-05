All Five Living Former Presidents to Reunite for Hurricane Relief Concert
All five living former presidents are coming together for a good cause.
George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama will be featured in a hurricane relief concert at Texas A&M's Reed Arena on Oct. 21, according to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation. All five former presidents are scheduled to share the stage.
The event, called "Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal" will be emceed by Lee Greenwood, featuring performances by Alabama, the Gatlin Brothers, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Sam Moore, Yolanda Adams, Cassadee Pope, and Stephanie Quayle. 100 percent of ticket sales will benefit hurricane victims in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In a statement toVariety, the elder Bush said that he, his son “and our distinguished colleagues in this ‘One America Appeal’ are very grateful to these wonderful performers -- some of them old friends, some of them new -- for giving their time and talent to help the urgent cause of hurricane recovery in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean. It’s important that those affected by these devastating storms know that, even if the path to recovery feels like a road that goes on forever, we’re with them for the long haul.”
Five living former presidents haven't appeared together since 1991, when former President Ronald Reagan was joined by Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, and George H.W. Bush as Reagan opened his presidential library in Simi Valley, California.