All Five Living Former Presidents to Reunite for Hurricane Relief Concert

The event, called "Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal" will be emceed by Lee Greenwood, featuring performances by Alabama, the Gatlin Brothers, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Sam Moore, Yolanda Adams, Cassadee Pope, and Stephanie Quayle. 100 percent of ticket sales will benefit hurricane victims in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In a statement toVariety, the elder Bush said that he, his son “and our distinguished colleagues in this ‘One America Appeal’ are very grateful to these wonderful performers -- some of them old friends, some of them new -- for giving their time and talent to help the urgent cause of hurricane recovery in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean. It’s important that those affected by these devastating storms know that, even if the path to recovery feels like a road that goes on forever, we’re with them for the long haul.”