All the Times Paris and Prince Jackson Have Been #SiblingGoals
Sometimes brothers and sisters fight, but Paris and Prince Michael Jackson get along so well, we're declaring them #SiblingGoals!
For starters, there was the moment just this weekend when Paris and Prince attended their cousin Siggy Jackson's wedding, posing together holding matching flowers and looking as adorable as any brother-sister pair at a wedding.
Paris also shared the image on Twitter, calling Prince "my ride or die."
Her brother echoed that sentiment on Instagram, sharing a cute picture of the siblings on a motorcycle before the ceremony with the caption, "Get you a ride or die to ride into the sunset @parisjackson #harleydavidson #harleylowrider."
Michael Jackson's 20-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter also love hitting the tattoo parlor together and got matching yin and yang symbol on the back of their legs earlier this year.
Paris shared the image on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Sometimes I feel like my big brother and I always think the same thoughts. He just doesn't have a filter and always vocalizes them. Though total opposites, like my gooko and I, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. Matchies with my bestie @princejackson! ❤️."
Later in the year, Prince used the same artist as Paris for a tattoo of the Egyptian god Anubis, and the pair also got tattoos together in July.
And they share sweet throwback pics together too. Paris posted this gif from their slightly younger days on Twitter, with the caption, "dis ma best friend @princemjjjaxon."
Prince shared another shot, writing "This might be one of my favorite pics because of our faces"
They two even Facetime together! Paris posted a screengrab of the two on Twitter in August, while she was getting her hair done on the set of a project.
And Paris' big brother is supportive, sharing this video of himself watching her on this year's MTV VMAs.
The two may be taking different career paths, with Paris working her way into modeling and acting, and Prince focusing on non-profit work, but their sweet relationship is one that would make their father proud.
