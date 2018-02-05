Allison Janney and Timothee Chalamet Open Up About Epic Oscar Nominee Class Photo (Exclusive)

Nearly the entire slate of Academy Award Nominees gathered together for a gala luncheon on Monday at the Hollywood Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, where the star-studded super group gathered together around a giant golden Oscar statue to pose for a fun class photo commemorating this year's honorees.

Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, Gary Oldman, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig, Meryl Streep, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Sam Rockwell, Laurie Metcalf, Jordan Peele, Kobe Bryant and Octavia Spencer were among the nominees who smiled for the cameras, alongside Daniel Kaluuya, Sally Hawkins, Mary J. Blige and many others.

ET's Carly Steel was at the exclusive luncheon, and spoke with a number of the year's Oscar nominees -- including breakout star Timothee Chalamet, who is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Call Me by Your Name, and had a celebrated role in the Best Picture contender Lady Bird.

During the luncheon, the 22-year-old actor spent some time catching up with his Lady Bird co-star Ronan, and the pair posed for photos with Get Out star Kaluuya, who is nominated for Best Actor.

The luncheon was an opportunity for Chalamet to meet and reconnect with some of his acting icons, including three-time Oscar winner Streep -- whose Best Actress nomination for her role in The Post marks her 21st Oscar nomination.

"I had met her once before, and I'm lucky because the moment I met her [was] actually filmed, so, and I'm as awestruck now as I was then," Chalamet told ET. "I got to see her again today; she's the queen, she's a fellow East Coaster and this is like summer camp for her, she's always here."

For the young star, the big group photo actually sends a powerful message to each of the actors and filmmakers standing side-by-side, because "it makes you feel like we're all in this together."

"What's really moving right now, taking this class picture, is everybody's getting up there regardless of age or what have you with the same school picture day feeling of just excitement and nerves," he explained.

At one point, Chalamet met up with Streep and luncheon host Laura Dern for a fun group selfie, which Dern shared on Instagram.

Chalamet also opened up about his plans for the big night, and whether or not he's planning on writing an acceptance speech in case he wins the coveted trophy.

"I don't know. I'm one of these folks that feels like, I don't wanna jinx it or anything. So, if it happens, it happens. [I'm] gonna be an awkward mess regardless. I can't imagine being put together in that moment."

However, regardless of how the night turns out, Chalamet revealed that he's going to have his mom there as his plus-one to cheer him on.

"It's gonna sound, like, cheesy or something, but it takes a village, and first and foremost my mom was an actress and … when you want to pursue a career in acting or just a career in the arts, it's hard, just from the economic standpoint as parents, to encourage that," Chalamet explained. "So I was really lucky with my parents, especially my mom."

One honoree who couldn't make it was 89-year-old French filmmaker Agnès Varda, who received her first Oscar nomination this year for her feature documentary Faces Places. However, not wanting to miss out on the fun, Varda sent in a life-sized cut-out of herself, and ended up next to a number of A-listers in the group pic, including Streep and Allison Janney.

ET caught up with Janney, who earned her very first Oscar nomination this year for her supporting performance in I, Tonya.

The 58-year-old screen icon -- who's been honored with a Golden Globe, several Emmys and numerous Screen Actors Guild awards -- opened up about how it felt to recognized by the Academy, alongside celebrated titans of the silver screen.

"Looking around the room and seeing all these people I've admired over the years and knowing it was the Oscar lunch, [you] feel like [you've] been invited into a club that you never thought you'd be invited into," Janney marveled.

"Watching everyone get up on the day, when they call their names for the class of 2018 photo, that's pretty extraordinary. Seeing Steven Spielberg and Meryl Streep and everyone, and then your names gets called and you go stand up there," she shared. "It was pretty exciting to look around and see who I was standing with. I can't wait to have that picture in my house up on my wall."

The 90th Annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 4, at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Check out the video below for a look at all the actors, filmmakers and movies nominated for Oscars this year.

