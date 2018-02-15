Aly Raisman Reveals Whether She'd Consider a Career in Politics (Exclusive)

Aly Rasiman has inspired and empowered countless girls as an Olympic gymnast -- but will she use politics as her next platform?

ET spoke with the 23-year-old gymnast at 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party in New York City on Wednesday, where she opened up about whether she's consider a career in politics.

"It's really crazy because I've had a lot of people come up to me and tell me [that I should pursue politics] and my brother tells me that too," she said. "I'm very honored, but I don't k now enough at all right now."

"But I had a lot of people at the airport come up to me, so I don't know. I'm very humbled by it and I really appreciate all this support," she added.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Whether she makes a career out of politics or not, Raisman hasn't been shy about speaking out. The Olympic gold medalist has been a huge supporter of women's equality, and recently made headlines for her powerful speech in court confronting her abuser, Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct after being accused of molesting more than 150 women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

"I did not expect all the support I've gotten, so I thank everyone for all the support. It was a very last minute decision, and in that moment, I was really, really strong. But I don't want people to think it was easy for me. After I finished, I felt awful. I was exhausted. I felt sick, but I'm so glad that I did it," Raisman told ET. "I've realized that we are an army of survivors, and there's also an army of people, if if they haven't said the words, Me Too, they're still supporting us."

"We have to continue talking about it and make it so it is not tolerated. Instead of victim shaming or instead of shaming people for what they wear, lets shame and blame the abusers cause they're the ones that are wrong," she added.

Raisman, who posed nude for Sports Illustrated's In Her Own Words section, chose powerful words and phrases like, "Women do not have to be modest to be respected," to be written across her body.

"I wanted to make a statement, because I knew how important it is," she explained. "Our society has come a long way in the last few months, but we're still not even close to where we should be."

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is on newsstands now.

RELATED CONTENT:

Aly Raisman on Posing Topless in 'Sports Illustrated': 'Women Don't Have to Be Modest to Be Respected'

Olympian Aly Raisman Confronts Abuser Larry Nassar, Delivers Powerful Speech During Sentencing Hearing

Gabby Douglas Apologizes After Simone Biles Reacts to Her Telling Aly Raisman Women Should 'Dress Modestly'