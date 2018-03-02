Aly Raisman Sues US Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics Over Larry Nassar Abuse

Aly Raisman is suing the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics.

The 23-year-old gymnast filed a lawsuit against the organizations, Larry Nassar and others in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday, claiming that USAG and the USOC "knew or should have known" about Nassar's sexual misconduct and failed in their duty to protect her and the other athletes he treated.

Raisman is one of more than 250 women and girls to accuse Nassar of sexual misconduct. In January, the former Team USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting athletes under his care.

Raisman's lawsuit alleges that USAG and the USOC had "knowledge that Nassar had been sexually abusive towards [a] minor... [and] was a pedophile (or could have learned of such through reasonable diligence)" but negligently and/or intentionally suppressed, concealed or failed to disclose this supposed information about his past unlawful sexually related conduct. The court document alleges that USAG and the USOC “put their quest for money and medals, above the safety of the Plaintiff (Raisman) and other minor competitive athletes, athletes who were responsible for the financial success and prosperity of those Defendants.”

In the lawsuit, Raisman details the effects of the sexual harassment and abuse that she suffered from Nassar, claiming that she had difficulty interacting with others due to this trauma and that she “lost millions of dollars in economic damages, as a result of her sexual abuse at the hands of Nassar, and continues to suffer from such loss.” The suit alleges that Raisman has lost wages, endorsements and other financial opportunities as a result of the abuses by Nassar.

“My highest priority has been to push for change, so future generations of athletes will be safer," Raisman said in a statement obtained by ET. "It has become painfully clear that these organizations have no intention of properly addressing this problem. After all this time, they remain unwilling to conduct a full investigation, and without a solid understanding of how this happened, it is delusional to think sufficient changes can be implemented. Meanwhile, thousands of young athletes continue to train and compete every day in this same broken system."

"I refuse to wait any longer for these organizations to do the right thing," she continued. "It is my hope that the legal process will hold them accountable and enable the change that is so desperately needed."

Raisman is suing USAG, the USOC and Nassar for sexual harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other things. She's also suing USAG and the USOC for unfair business practices, breach of fiduciary duty, constructive fraud and negligence, among other things, and suing Nassar for sexual battery and gender violence.

The Olympian has asked for a jury trial, coverage of attorney’s fees/costs of the suit and other damages (including, but not limited to, past, present and future lost earnings and economic damages).

See more on Raisman in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Larry Nassar, Former Team USA Doctor, Sentenced to 40 to 175 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse

Aly Raisman Reveals Whether She'd Consider a Career in Politics (Exclusive)

Olympian Aly Raisman Confronts Abuser Larry Nassar, Delivers Powerful Speech During Sentencing Hearing