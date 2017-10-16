Alyssa Milano Moves People to Tell Their Stories of Sexual Harassment With 'Me Too' Twitter Movement

Even more celebrities are speaking out about their experience with sexual harassment and/or assault thanks to Alyssa Milano enlisting a simple rally cry.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old actress tweeted to her followers: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted, write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet."

The tweet also included another message that was "suggested by a friend," which reads: "If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote 'Me too' as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.