Alyssa Milano Says She's Been Sexually Harassed 'More Times Than I Can Count': 'It Stops Here'
Alyssa Milano is not backing down in the fight to end sexual harassment and assault.
Over the weekend, the 44-year-old actress reignited a social media campaign imploring women to share the message "me too" on their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages if they have ever been sexually harassed and/or assaulted.
Lady Gaga, Debra Messing and Anna Paquin were just a few of the celebrities to take part in the "Me Too" movement, along with droves of other women.
On Thursday's Good Morning America, Milano declared that she will not be silenced when it comes to this issue.
"We are going to be vocal until this stops," she insisted. "Not one more. It stops here."
GMA noted that as of Wednesday morning, 1.4 million tweets included the #MeToo hashtag, along with more than 13 million posts, comments and reactions on Facebook.
"I just think that it’s something that is so, so prevalent," Milano said of sexual harassment and abuse. "It is a cultural issue that I think that we have to face."
The Charmed star further expressed how important the "Me Too" campaign is to ending such abhorrent behavior. "Women posting ‘me too,’ I think, gave them the courage to not have to tell their story or not have to name their predator but to just stand in solidarity," she explained. "I think that the numbers are a testament to how powerful women can be when we do stand together and we are one."
Milano admitted that she's had her own experiences with sexual harassment but isn't sure if she "will ever publicly share" her own story. "I've done my own healing and been through counseling and have a great support system in my life," she said. "[Me Too] was about showing that this happens everywhere, that it's not just Hollywood, that it's not just actresses."
She added, "I have been harassed so many times I can't count. I've been assaulted, but this wasn't because I was an actress."
In addition to the "Me Too" movement, Milano penned an op-ed for Patriot Not Patriotism in response to the numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Harvey Weinstein, including Milano's Charmed co-star, Rose McGowan, who alleges that the movie mogul raped her.
"This is a sick culture. Men like Harvey Weinstein are around every corner. Men who undermine women and their strength, ability and intelligence exist everywhere," she writes. "Statistics say that one in three women are sexually harassed in the workplace. Really think about that. Really allow that statistic to become a part of you."
