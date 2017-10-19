Alyssa Milano Says She's Been Sexually Harassed 'More Times Than I Can Count': 'It Stops Here'

Alyssa Milano is not backing down in the fight to end sexual harassment and assault.

Over the weekend, the 44-year-old actress reignited a social media campaign imploring women to share the message "me too" on their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages if they have ever been sexually harassed and/or assaulted.

Lady Gaga, Debra Messing and Anna Paquin were just a few of the celebrities to take part in the "Me Too" movement, along with droves of other women.