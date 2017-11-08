Amal Clooney and Rihanna to Co-Chair 2018 Met Gala With Donatella Versace -- and You Won't Believe the Theme!
Get ready for the Amal Ball!
On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the co-chairs at next year's Met Gala will be Amal Clooney, Rihanna, Donatella Versace and, of course, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The theme of the star-studded soiree -- which is oftentimes referred to as the Fashion Oscars -- will be Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, which is sure to inspire some outlandish outfits come the first Monday in May!
"Fashion and religion have long been intertwined, mutually inspiring and informing one another," says Andrew Bolton, Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, of the theme. "Although this relationship has been complex and sometimes contested, it has produced some of the most inventive and innovative creations in the history of fashion."
This will be Amal's second Met Gala. The 39-year-old civil rights lawyer -- who welcomed twins earlier this year -- first attended with husband George Clooney in 2015, when the theme was China: Through The Looking Glass, and wore a red Maison Margiela “Artisanal” gown created specifically for her by John Galliano.
As for Rihanna, she has attended the Met Gala seven times, with her first being in 2007. The 29-year-old pop star still can't top Versace's attendance at the annual event. The 62-year-old designer made her debut at the ball in 1995 and has attended a total of 16 times.
At last year's gala, Rihanna absolutely slayed when she hit the red carpet !
There's no telling how she'll top herself this time around!