Amal Clooney and Rihanna to Co-Chair 2018 Met Gala With Donatella Versace -- and You Won't Believe the Theme!

"Fashion and religion have long been intertwined, mutually inspiring and informing one another," says Andrew Bolton, Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, of the theme. "Although this relationship has been complex and sometimes contested, it has produced some of the most inventive and innovative creations in the history of fashion."

This will be Amal's second Met Gala. The 39-year-old civil rights lawyer -- who welcomed twins earlier this year -- first attended with husband George Clooney in 2015, when the theme was China: Through The Looking Glass, and wore a red Maison Margiela “Artisanal” gown created specifically for her by John Galliano.