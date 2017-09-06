Amal Clooney Shares What Surprised Her Most About George, and Whether She Wants More Kids
Amal Clooney rarely opens up about her home life with husband George, but in a recent interview, she can't help but gush over her guy.
The couple speaks with The Hollywood Reporter about being new parents to twins, and when asked what has surprised her most about the 56-year-old actor in the four years they've been together, Amal sweetly responds, "What a great father he is."
"She said that? Really?" George responds to his wife's comment.
Amal -- who George and her parents call "Amoula" -- gave birth to daughter Ella and son Alexander in June, and tells THR that two children might be enough for her. "I'm 39," she notes. "I already had them quite late."
George is just as smitten with Amal, and recalls when he first started talking with the human rights attorney. "I thought she was beautiful, and I thought she was funny and obviously smart," he remembers. "She probably thought I was old. Then she sent some pictures from when she was here, and we were writing each other, emailing, talking, mostly about what was going on in each other's lives, and over a period of time it became clear we were more than just friends."
ET caught up with George at the Venice Film Festival, and he admitted that fatherhood isn't easy -- but definitely rewarding.
"This is an all-new adventure for me, but I've been through it with all my friends, so it's not really that much of a surprise," he joked. "[Fatherhood] has made me much older. It doesn't fundamentally change you, but I'm excited to see who these two people are going to be in life. I'm very proud to be [a dad]. I feel honored to be a part of it."
The new dad added, "Honestly, I didn't think I'd be married with two kids! The world changes! I love being here [in Venice, where he married Amal]. It's a magic, improbable city."