Amal Clooney Shimmers in Metallic Gold Dress and Matching Heels -- See the Chic Look!
Amal Clooney is a golden goddess!
The 39-year-old human rights lawyer turned heads in Los Angeles on Thursday, stepping out to the William Vintage & Farfetch Unveiling of the Gianni Versace Archive in a flashy number.
Clooney went glam for the outing, donning a shimmering gold chainmail dress from Versace's fall 1994 line, which she styled with strappy metallic heels and dangly earrings.
She topped off the look with a black-and-gold clutch and a light red pout.
WATCH: George & Amal Clooney Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Twins
Isla Fisher was also in attendance, rocking a black, one-shouldered dress that featured a sparkly collar. She and Clooney mingled with guests during the swanky event, at one point posing for pics together.
WATCH: Amal Clooney Looks Radiant as She Returns to Work at the UN -- See Her Stunning Retro Style!
Clooney, who welcomed twins Ella and Alexander with husband George Clooney in June, returned to work last month, looking stylish as ever!
The new mom wowed in a retro-style red wool Bottega Veneta skirt suit with a silk terracotta blouse, nude Manolo Blahnik heels and a Michael Kors purse.
Hear more on that look in the video below.