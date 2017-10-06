Amal Clooney Shimmers in Metallic Gold Dress and Matching Heels -- See the Chic Look!

Amal Clooney is a golden goddess!

The 39-year-old human rights lawyer turned heads in Los Angeles on Thursday, stepping out to the William Vintage & Farfetch Unveiling of the Gianni Versace Archive in a flashy number.

Clooney went glam for the outing, donning a shimmering gold chainmail dress from Versace's fall 1994 line, which she styled with strappy metallic heels and dangly earrings.

She topped off the look with a black-and-gold clutch and a light red pout.