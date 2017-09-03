Amal Clooney Stuns in Colorful One-Shoulder Minidress in Venice: See Her Gorgeous After-Party Look!
Apart from being a lawyer and human rights advocate, Amal Clooney has incredible style.
At an after-party at the Venice Film Festival following the premiere of her husband's film Suburbicon, the couple posed in a photo with makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, who shared the pic. Amal stunned in a party-ready fun and colorful mini, with tiered ruffles and metallic heels.
It's not her first stunning look in Venice. The couple walked the red carpet on Saturday for the film's premiere, where Amal donned a show-stopping lilac Atelier Versace gown, totally stealing the show.
It's a return to the spotlight for the couple, who have laid low since the birth of their twins, Alexander and Ella, in June.
ET sat down with proud papa Clooney on Friday, as he promoted his latest directorial effort with pal Matt Damon, who stars in the film, sharing cute details about his kids' already budding personalities.
"[Alexander] is a thug already. You saw him," he said to Damon. "He's a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats."
"He looks like he could bounce right now, some place in Hollywood," Damon agreed.
"Like, checking IDs on the way into the nursery," Clooney continued, before describing Ella's personality. "She's very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank God."
The 56-year-old star also revealed how his world changed when he became a parent.
"I suppose [the realest moment is] just the minute they came out," he said of fatherhood. "None of it is real until all of a sudden they're standing there covered in slime and crying. You're like, wait a minute, what is that? We were just two and now we're four."
"Everything changes pretty quickly," he added.
Suburbicon hits theaters on Oct. 27. See more on the Clooney twins in the video below.