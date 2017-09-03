Amal Clooney Stuns in Colorful One-Shoulder Minidress in Venice: See Her Gorgeous After-Party Look!

ET sat down with proud papa Clooney on Friday, as he promoted his latest directorial effort with pal Matt Damon, who stars in the film, sharing cute details about his kids' already budding personalities.

"[Alexander] is a thug already. You saw him," he said to Damon. "He's a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats."

"He looks like he could bounce right now, some place in Hollywood," Damon agreed.

"Like, checking IDs on the way into the nursery," Clooney continued, before describing Ella's personality. "She's very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank God."