Amal Clooney Stuns in Sparkling Green Gown During Date Night With George in Italy

All eyes were on Amal Clooney during her date night with husband George.

On Sunday, the new mom stepped out smiling in a Stella McCartney green, semi-sheer floor-length gown. She paired the stunning style with large hoop earrings, a gold statement bracelet and a small clutch.

The 39-year-old attorney and her hubby -- who was dressed in jeans and a black button-down shirt -- looked more in love than ever as they held hands while leaving Harry's Bar in Lake Como, Italy.