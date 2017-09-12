Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes Spar Over Cheating Allegations After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale

"While I won't be one to resort to vicious social media attacks, at the finale, I felt like I was sitting next to a stranger. I'll never understand why there's such a desperate need to present an 'innocent persona' and resort to allowing allegations that are blatantly untrue be said about me by 'the twins' while one sits back and 'unknowingly' watches these malicious attacks continue against me," Hayes wrote. "That's not the behavior or accountability I expect from someone that 'CLAIMS' they care about me and was open to developing an 'ACTUAL' relationship. I've upheld their name both publicly and privately with respect, regardless of the several ongoing THREATS I received."

"Yes, I'm friendly and personable with many people, but I have respect for myself and even the person I'm casually dating, so I keep my interactions appropriate. I don't use the media or my friends to handle personal relationship misunderstandings, as we just saw them do, and have seen happen many times before," he continued. "History is repeatedly showing that some people thrive off of using the media and their 'army' to manipulate viewers to place one-sided blame, constantly play the 'victim' and use their friends to try and assassinate one's character. Your story-line is getting OLD; at some point it's just on YOU to stop living a double-life, and at this point, everyone sees through it. God bless."