Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes Spar Over Cheating Allegations After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale
For real, though, look what you made Amanda Stanton do!
Robby Hayes and Amanda Stanton may have kept things as friendly as can be while discussing cheating rumors and the demise of their relationship on Monday's Bachelor in Paradise season finale, but Twitter was a whole different story.
RELATED: The Most Uncomfortable 'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Confrontations: From DeMario & Corinne to Dean & Kristina
It all started after Hayes retweeted a fan who wrote, "I believe @RobbyHayes. Never trust a woman who leaves her kids to find a man. Nope," which Stanton didn't take too kindly to.
"So disappointing," she wrote, before tweeting an alleged pic of Hayes cheating on her during a Zac Brown Band concert in Colorado.
"Look what you made me do," she captioned the image, before retweeting her fans' responses to her T.Swift-level shade.
"I have plenty more + videos. Plus multiple girls have came out and DM'd me with stories since," she replied to one Twitter user, as Hayes attempted to explain the situation.
EXCLUSIVE: Robby Hayes Says He Went Into 'BIP' Reunion 'Blind', Clears Up Being an 'Influencer'
"While I won't be one to resort to vicious social media attacks, at the finale, I felt like I was sitting next to a stranger. I'll never understand why there's such a desperate need to present an 'innocent persona' and resort to allowing allegations that are blatantly untrue be said about me by 'the twins' while one sits back and 'unknowingly' watches these malicious attacks continue against me," Hayes wrote. "That's not the behavior or accountability I expect from someone that 'CLAIMS' they care about me and was open to developing an 'ACTUAL' relationship. I've upheld their name both publicly and privately with respect, regardless of the several ongoing THREATS I received."
"Yes, I'm friendly and personable with many people, but I have respect for myself and even the person I'm casually dating, so I keep my interactions appropriate. I don't use the media or my friends to handle personal relationship misunderstandings, as we just saw them do, and have seen happen many times before," he continued. "History is repeatedly showing that some people thrive off of using the media and their 'army' to manipulate viewers to place one-sided blame, constantly play the 'victim' and use their friends to try and assassinate one's character. Your story-line is getting OLD; at some point it's just on YOU to stop living a double-life, and at this point, everyone sees through it. God bless."
EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Stanton Responds to 'Bachelor' Mommy-Shamers: 'I've Developed Some Tough Skin'
It looks as if Stanton had the last word, however, as she replied, "V confused how I tried to be a victim/attacked him during the finale. Totally let him get away w it until he brought my kids into it."
EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Stanton on Filming 'Bachelor in Paradise' After Scandal: 'It Was Intense'
ET sat down with Stanton and Hayes last week, where Stanton said she'd seen photos of Hayes with another girl, where it looked like "their mouths were touching" -- and Hayes hinted that "[there's] a lot I'd like to say."
Watch below.