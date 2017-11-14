Amanda Stanton Would Totally Be OK With Her Daughters Doing ‘The Bachelor’ (Exclusive)
Amanda Stanton might be done with The Bachelor -- but she’s open to her daughters doing the show, eventually.
“I would [support them doing it], just because I feel like it was such a good experience,” the 27-year-old tells ET. “Even though I feel like, you know, the relationships didn't end up working out. There's so many good friendships, it's just a cool experience. So, I'm really grateful for it. So, I'd let them do it.”
The single mom to 3-year-old Charlie and 5-year-old Kinsley has seen her fair share of heartbreak in Bachelor Nation, having dated and broken up with Ben Higgins, Josh Murray and Robby Hayes during her stints on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. Still, she says the experience is totally worth it.
“You learn a lot about yourself,” she admits. “In real life, you don't sit and talk about your feelings all the time. But when you're on the show, like, multiple times a day you have to sit down and talk about how you feel and like, exactly, it makes you vulnerable.”
Amanda Stanton Is Writing a Memoir: 'It Feels Good to Stick Up For Yourself' (Exclusive)
ET caught up with Stanton at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s annual gala in Los Angeles, where she stepped out for a girls' night out with fellow Bachelor stars Jasmine Goode, Danielle Lombard and Dominique Alexis. All four ladies are currently single -- and at least three of them aren’t planning to compete on The Bachelor’s upcoming spinoff, Winter Games. Stanton, Lombard and Alexis all said “no” to doing the show, while Goode admits she can’t comment right now -- though all four plan to watch.
“I just can't wait to see train wreck, like, people just fighting,” Goode admits. “You know, we're used to people just sitting around, talking, but this is gonna be great, to see, like, action, you know? Yeah!”
The ladies also weighed in on the news that Bachelorette favorite Wells Adams has seemingly found love with Modern Family star Sarah Hyland. They all say they would love to have a famous fan ask them out, too -- well, save for Stanton.
“To be honest, I wouldn't want to date a celebrity,” she says.
For more on Adams and Hyland’s romance, check out the video below.