Amanda Stanton Would Totally Be OK With Her Daughters Doing ‘The Bachelor’ (Exclusive)

Amanda Stanton might be done with The Bachelor -- but she’s open to her daughters doing the show, eventually.

“I would [support them doing it], just because I feel like it was such a good experience,” the 27-year-old tells ET. “Even though I feel like, you know, the relationships didn't end up working out. There's so many good friendships, it's just a cool experience. So, I'm really grateful for it. So, I'd let them do it.”

The single mom to 3-year-old Charlie and 5-year-old Kinsley has seen her fair share of heartbreak in Bachelor Nation, having dated and broken up with Ben Higgins, Josh Murray and Robby Hayes during her stints on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. Still, she says the experience is totally worth it.

“You learn a lot about yourself,” she admits. “In real life, you don't sit and talk about your feelings all the time. But when you're on the show, like, multiple times a day you have to sit down and talk about how you feel and like, exactly, it makes you vulnerable.”