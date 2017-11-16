Amber Heard Opens Up About Living 'Truthfully' Following Divorce From Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is just living "truthfully."

The 31-year-old actress appears on the cover of GQ Australia's December issue as their Woman of the Year, and inside the magazine, opens up about being labeled a "role model" after her divorce from Johnny Depp.

"I feel incredibly fortunate that I'm in a position where I could be of any help," she reveals. "At times it's a burden to consider that your life is no longer just yours and it's not private. It can be hard to know that you can't function in full -- that anonymity is no longer a valid goal and that your actions and words, whether they're done on a red carpet or in the most intimate corners of your personal life, to know that those aren't fully yours anymore."

"That's a difficult realization to come to when it does hit you. It's severe but you grow and move on from that, and on balance, I take into consideration all of the incredible fortune I have being in this position," she continues. "It's hard to stay mad at it for long."