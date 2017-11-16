Amber Heard Opens Up About Living 'Truthfully' Following Divorce From Johnny Depp
Amber Heard is just living "truthfully."
The 31-year-old actress appears on the cover of GQ Australia's December issue as their Woman of the Year, and inside the magazine, opens up about being labeled a "role model" after her divorce from Johnny Depp.
"I feel incredibly fortunate that I'm in a position where I could be of any help," she reveals. "At times it's a burden to consider that your life is no longer just yours and it's not private. It can be hard to know that you can't function in full -- that anonymity is no longer a valid goal and that your actions and words, whether they're done on a red carpet or in the most intimate corners of your personal life, to know that those aren't fully yours anymore."
"That's a difficult realization to come to when it does hit you. It's severe but you grow and move on from that, and on balance, I take into consideration all of the incredible fortune I have being in this position," she continues. "It's hard to stay mad at it for long."
Heard filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016, accusing him of being "verbally and physically abusive" in court documents. The pair reached a settlement in August 2016, and their divorce was finalized in January 2017.
"I always tend to do things truthfully and do the right thing. All I strive for in life is never get the temptation to try to be popular, liked, accepted. It's never anywhere equal to the desire I have to live my life truthfully and with dignity and with pride," Heard tells GQ Australia. "I wouldn't be able to do that if I wasn't living honestly, so it was never tempting to me to live another way."
"No matter how unpopular or untenable my decisions were, it was never tempting enough to live dishonestly," she adds.
The actress, who has been filming Aquaman in Australia over the last month, also comments on the recent sexual misconduct scandals in Hollywood.
"I have been enjoying the exhaustion that comes with having nothing but 16-hour days, with my head down, you know, in my spandex suit saving the world as one does. All I can say is I'm grateful for the work and the fact that I'm far away and removed from the drama that's going on in Hollywood," she says. "I'm far away from home, but I'm in a place that feels like a second home. And I'm spending a lot of time getting to know the crew. I think I'm falling in love with the Australian point of view. It's been an unbelievable seven months. I've met so many amazing people and being here has been a gift of fortune."
"You scratch your head wondering why women go through this sort of harm most often behind closed doors," she adds. "Just look at how we treat those who do come forward? We have a long history of dismantling and discrediting women with ease in a public theatre. So, you can understand why it would be so intimidating to say anything whether you're a man or a woman. It's a club as well, a small world. And I imagine that being that small it adopts a certain posture."
