Amber Rose Wears 'Captain Save a Hoe' Costume at Third Annual SlutWalk, Sparks Engagement Rumors

She's back and bolder than ever!

Amber Rose hosted her third annual SlutWalk over the weekend, an event designed to spread messages of body positvity, gender equality and sexual enlightenment to the public.

The 33-year-old wore a superhero inspired outfit, with a white leotard, red cape and a belt that had the letters "CSH," which according a sign held above her head, stands for "Captain Save A Hoe".

On Instagram, Rose shared a picture of herself in the costume, writing, "And so it begins #arsw17 #captiansaveahoe."