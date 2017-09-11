Amber Tamblyn Claims James Woods Tried to Pick Her Up When She Was 16: 'Even Better, He Said'

Amber Tamblyn and Armie Hammer are calling out James Woods.

In response to a Twitter exchange between Hammer and Woods, Tamblyn claimed on the thread that Woods had hit on her and a friend in the past, when she was 16-years-old.

“James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once,” Tamblyn claimed on Twitter. “He wanted to take us to Vegas. ‘I'm 16’ I said. ‘Even better’ he said.”