Amber Tamblyn Doubles Down on Accusing James Woods of Trying to Pick Her Up at 16

On Tuesday, Tamblyn tweeted a screenshot of alleged text messages between her and the friend Woods allegedly hit on 18 years ago. Tamblyn's text message reads, "Do you remember when James Woods and his friend tried to pick up up at Mel's Diner when we were teens?," to which her friend "Billy" replies, "Damn totally forgot about that hahahah. What made you think of that?"

Tamblyn wrote that she posted the alleged text messages in response to those who may doubt her accusation.

"Since I know people love to question the integrity and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go," she wrote.