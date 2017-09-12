Amber Tamblyn Doubles Down on Accusing James Woods of Trying to Pick Her Up at 16
Amber Tamblyn is sticking by her claim that James Woods hit on her and a friend when she was 16 years old.
The 34-year-old actress made the shocking accusation on Twitter on Monday, when she jumped into a testy exchange between Woods and actor Armie Hammer. Tamblyn claimed, "James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. 'I'm 16' I said. 'Even better' he said."
On Tuesday, Tamblyn tweeted a screenshot of alleged text messages between her and the friend Woods allegedly hit on 18 years ago. Tamblyn's text message reads, "Do you remember when James Woods and his friend tried to pick up up at Mel's Diner when we were teens?," to which her friend "Billy" replies, "Damn totally forgot about that hahahah. What made you think of that?"
Tamblyn wrote that she posted the alleged text messages in response to those who may doubt her accusation.
"Since I know people love to question the integrity and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go," she wrote.
Woods, 70, has yet to respond to Tamblyn’s allegations, and ET has reached out to the actor's representatives for comment.
Tamblyn's initial tweet on Monday was in response to Woods and Hammer's Twitter spat over Hammer's upcoming gay romance film, Call Me by Your Name. When Woods seemingly criticized the film for depicting a relationship between a 24-year-old and a 17-year-old, Hammer clapped back, "Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......?"
Woods has indeed been linked to women decades younger than him. In 2007, he began dating then-19-year-old Ashley Madison for over six years. After the two split, Woods dated then-20-year-old Kristen Bauguess in 2013.
Hammer actually isn't the only celeb that has called out Woods on Twitter. In July, Neil Patrick Harris tweeted that Woods "should be ashamed of himself" over an "utterly ignorant and classless" tweet Woods posted about a photo of two parents and their son at the Orange County Pride Parade in California.
