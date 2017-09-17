Amber Tamblyn Pens 'NYT' Op-Ed After James Woods Feud: ‘I’m Done With Not Being Believed’

Tamblyn talked about speaking to a producer on the show about a member of the crew who had been making her feel incredibly uncomfortable.

He unnamed man “kept showing up to my apartment after work unannounced, going into my trailer while I wasn’t in it, and staring daggers at me from across the set.”

Tamblyn, who noted she was not interested in the man and had been in a relationship at the time, told the producer about the crew member’s actions.

“The producer listened. Then he said, ‘Well, there are two sides to every story,’” she recalled, then adding, “For women in America who come forward with stories of harassment, abuse and sexual assault, there are not two sides to every story, however noble that principle might seem. Women do not get to have a side. They get to have an interrogation.”

The incident was fresh in Tamblyn’s mind after she got into a widely-publicized online feud with actor James Woods this past week. After Woods criticized Armie Hammer’s film Call Me By Your Name for having an underage romance, Tamblyn tweeted about being 16 when she was hit on by Woods. The actor later called her account a “lie.”