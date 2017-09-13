Amber Tamblyn Pens Open Letter to James Woods After He Denies Hitting on Her When She Was 16

“Since you've now called me a liar, I will now call you a silencer,” the 34-year-old actress writes. “I see your gaslight and now will raise you a scorched earth.”

Going on to describe the alleged incident, Tamblyn again accuses Woods of continuing to come on to her and her friend, even after she told him how old she was.

“I told you my age, kindly and with no judgment or aggression. I told you my age because I thought you would be immediately horrified and take back your offer,” she claims, accusing, “You laughed and said, ‘Even better. We'll have so much fun, I promise.’”

“The saddest part of this story doesn't even concern me but concerns the universal woman's story,” Tamblyn adds. “The nation's harmful narrative of disbelieving women first, above all else.”

“Only you and your darkness know who you are. Only you and your actions know what you've done,” Tamblyn concludes her letter. “That means you and only you have the power to change your behavior,” she says, before repeating her claim, “Are you and your history with women and girls a part of the problem, Mr. Woods?”

ET has reached out to Woods’ rep regarding Tamblyn’s open letter.

Tamblyn initially accused him of misconduct on Monday, tweeting, "James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. 'I'm 16' I said. 'Even better' he said.”