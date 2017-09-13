Amber Tamblyn Pens Open Letter to James Woods After He Denies Hitting on Her When She Was 16
Amber Tamblyn is not standing down.
After James Woods took to Twitter to deny Tamblyn’s accusation that in the past, the now-70-year-old actor tried to pick up her and a friend when she was just 16 years old, Tamblyn penned an open letter to Woods, which was published on Teen Vogue's website.
RELATED: Amber Tamblyn Doubles Down on Accusing James Woods of Trying to Pick Her Up at 16
“Since you've now called me a liar, I will now call you a silencer,” the 34-year-old actress writes. “I see your gaslight and now will raise you a scorched earth.”
Going on to describe the alleged incident, Tamblyn again accuses Woods of continuing to come on to her and her friend, even after she told him how old she was.
“I told you my age, kindly and with no judgment or aggression. I told you my age because I thought you would be immediately horrified and take back your offer,” she claims, accusing, “You laughed and said, ‘Even better. We'll have so much fun, I promise.’”
“The saddest part of this story doesn't even concern me but concerns the universal woman's story,” Tamblyn adds. “The nation's harmful narrative of disbelieving women first, above all else.”
“Only you and your darkness know who you are. Only you and your actions know what you've done,” Tamblyn concludes her letter. “That means you and only you have the power to change your behavior,” she says, before repeating her claim, “Are you and your history with women and girls a part of the problem, Mr. Woods?”
ET has reached out to Woods’ rep regarding Tamblyn’s open letter.
Tamblyn initially accused him of misconduct on Monday, tweeting, "James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. 'I'm 16' I said. 'Even better' he said.”
RELATED: Amber Tamblyn Claims James Woods Tried to Pick Her Up When She Was 16: 'Even Better, He Said'
Hours later, Woods denied her claim on Twitter, calling it “a lie.”
On Monday, Tamblyn responded on Twitter with a screenshot of alleged text messages between her and the friend she was with during the alleged incident, tweeting, “Since I know people love to question the integrity and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go.”
Tamblyn’s initial accusation was in a Twitter thread, where Armie Hammer had responded to Woods’ criticism of his upcoming film, Call Me by Your Name -- which depicts a relationship between a 24-year-old and 17-year-old male, by pointing out Woods’ own history of dating women decades younger than him.
In 2007, Woods began dating then-19-year-old Ashley Madison for over six years. After the two split, Woods, then-66, began dating then-20-year-old Kristen Bauguess in 2013.
MORE: Amber Tamblyn Tells Horrific Sexual Assault Story in Light of Donald Trump's Audio Revelation
Last year, Tamblyn received an outpouring of support after she went public with her own claims of being sexually assaulted by someone in her past, after tape leaked of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump bragging about groping women without their consent.
Watch the video below for more.