Amber Tamblyn Reacts to James Woods Retiring From Acting: 'The Dethroning Continues'

In the press release obtained by ET, Gammons Jr. shares that Woods is trying to "simplify his life," adding that Woods' retirement from show biz will allow him "more time to travel and enjoy his many passions which include photography, antiquing, golfing, and Texas Hold-em poker."

Last month, Tamblyn had a testy exchange with Woods on social media after she claimed that he "tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once" when she was 16.

Tamblyn's initial tweet was in response to Woods and Armie Hammer's Twitter spat over Hammer's upcoming gay romance film, Call Me by Your Name. When Woods seemingly criticized the film for depicting a relationship between a 24-year-old and a 17-year-old, Hammer clapped back, "Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......?"

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star then wrote an open letter addressed to Woods that was published on TeenVogue.com.

“Since you've now called me a liar, I will now call you a silencer,” the 34-year-old actress wrote. “I see your gaslight and now will raise you a scorched earth.”

Going on to describe the alleged incident, Tamblyn again accused Woods of continuing to come on to her and her friend, even after she told him how old she was.

“I told you my age, kindly and with no judgment or aggression. I told you my age because I thought you would be immediately horrified and take back your offer,” she claimed. “You laughed and said, ‘Even better. We'll have so much fun, I promise.’”