Amber Tamblyn Says Women Are Not Accountable for Their Partners After Husband David Cross Is Accused of Racism
Amber Tamblyn is clarifying her defense of her husband, David Cross.
After drawing fire on Twitter for responding to comedian Charlyne Yi's claims that Cross made racist remarks to her when she was just starting out in comedy, Tamblyn returned to social media to say she had spoken to Yi and believed what she said.
"I spoke to @charlyne_yi and her feelings/safety are all that matter to me. We’re good. I owe you nothing, Twitter. You’re lucky to have me," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star tweeted. "I’ll say it again. I spoke to Charlyne. I believe her. I’m about HER feelings/emotional health right now, not Twitter’s. That okay with you?"
"I will say this for the last time. Do not hold women accountable for the actions, decisions or words of their partners. Don’t. Do it," she added.
Earlier in the week, the 34-year-old actress defended her husband after Yi's claims came to light. "He said he was sorry, publicly, several times. Please don’t @ me in conversations dragging my husband. Thanks," she tweeted.
On Thursday, Criss responded to Yi's claims.
“I would never intentionally hurt someone like that,” the 53-year-old actor wrote on Twitter. “I do not remember doing this when I met her. I do remember meeting her though. She was the then-girlfriend of a good friend of mine and we were about to start working on a movie together. I am NOT accusing Charlyne of lying and I’m truly sorry if I hurt her, it was never my intention to do that.”
“I have NEVER said ‘ching chong, ching chong’ unless I was doing some a**hole redneck racist character,” he added.
"I think about the first time I met David Cross ten years ago & he made fun of my pants (that were tattered because I was poor)," Yi tweeted on Monday. "Dumbfounded I stared at him speechless and he said to me 'what's a matter? You don't speak English?? Ching-chong-ching-chong'."
"It is very uncool that a 40+ man was being racist towards me, being a young 20-year-old woman who was clearly on the verge of tears from his first racist comment," she added.
Additionally, since Cross' apology, Yi has retweeted several headlines arguing that Cross missed the mark on understanding the power dynamics between himself and Yi at the time. She then went on to respond to those conflating her own alleged experience with Cross to those who are sexually assaulted.
"It is neither logical or sensitive for people to throw at me, 'Well were you RAPED?' in response to feeling intimidated by racism," she wrote. "I have dealt with both racism and rape in my life, and these are very different issues that cannot be measured against one another."
Meanwhile, Tamblyn reinforcing that she believes Yi is particularly poignant given her vocalness in the past year about experiencing sexual assault.
