Amber Tamblyn Says Women Are Not Accountable for Their Partners After Husband David Cross Is Accused of Racism

Amber Tamblyn is clarifying her defense of her husband, David Cross.

After drawing fire on Twitter for responding to comedian Charlyne Yi's claims that Cross made racist remarks to her when she was just starting out in comedy, Tamblyn returned to social media to say she had spoken to Yi and believed what she said.

"I spoke to @charlyne_yi and her feelings/safety are all that matter to me. We’re good. I owe you nothing, Twitter. You’re lucky to have me," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star tweeted. "I’ll say it again. I spoke to Charlyne. I believe her. I’m about HER feelings/emotional health right now, not Twitter’s. That okay with you?"