America Ferrera Channels Her Inner Yogi After 'Demanding Week'
By
Sometimes all you need is a gentle yoga flow!
America Ferrera took to Instagram on Saturday so share her secret to keeping a sane mind in the midst of a "demanding week" and her undoubtedly crazy schedule.
"Happy Saturday," the 33-year-old Superstore director wrote. "Hope you take a moment today to find some restoration. I woke up exhausted, overwhelmed & a little grumpy from a demanding week. Moving and breathing at @aloyoga put a smile on my face!"
WATCH: Blake Lively Hilariously 'Edits' America Ferrera Into 'Traveling Pants' Reunion -- See the Pic!
RELATED: America Ferrera Reunites With 'Ugly Betty' Co-Stars in New York -- See the Pics!
Hear more on Ferrera and her upcoming projects in the video below.