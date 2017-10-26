America Ferrera Dazzles in Selena Quintanilla-Inspired Halloween Costume: 'Basically Twins'
America Ferrera is getting her "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" on!
The 33-year-old actress showed off the Selena Quintanilla-inspired costume her Superstore character, Amy, wears for the show's Halloween episode on Thursday.
"Basically twins. It's Halloween on @nbcsuperstore tonight and I am v. excited about Amy's costume choice. #Selena #Halloween," Ferrera captioned her side-by-side Instagram pic of Selena in her iconic burgundy bell-bottom jumpsuit and herself in the same look.
RELATED: 9 Times Celebs Borrowed Selena Quintanilla’s Look
This isn't the first time celebs have channeled the Queen of Tejano's music style as inspiration. Becky G paid tribute to Selena a couple of years ago by sharing a pic of the two of them wearing the same outfit and other stars have taken fashion tips from Selena's classic ensembles.
With Halloween just around the corner, Selena is the perfect celeb to dress up for the holiday!
ET's Kristen Gill recently invited celebrity makeup artist Etienne Ortega to show us how to recreate the late singer's timeless look.
Watch our "How-To Hollywood" video below to get the step-by-step guide!
RELATED: Inside Selena Quintanilla’s World Domination 22 Years After Her Death