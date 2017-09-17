America Ferrera Says Latina Women Have Been 'Relegated to Hyper-Sexualized Objects' in Hollywood

America Ferrera gets candid with Hillary Clinton about her struggle as a Latina actress.

The Ugly Betty star speaks with the former presidential candidate for The New York Times and opens up about the fears she faced in Hollywood as a minority.

"As a woman, as a Latina, I’ve always felt there’s a very narrow version of me that’s acceptable, that’s allowed to succeed. And if I stray from that, I’m not just failing myself, I’m failing so many," Ferrera explains. "So, I’ve operated from a place of fear, not from my most-alive self."