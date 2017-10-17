America Ferrera Says She Was Sexually Assaulted as a 9-Year-Old in ‘Me Too’ Instagram Post

America Ferrera is sharing her own story of sexual assault.

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to participate in the "Me too" social media movement, claiming that she was sexually assaulted as a child.

"First time I can remember being sexually assaulted I was 9 years old," Ferrera wrote.

"I told no one and lived with the shame and guilt thinking all along that I, a 9-year-old child, was somehow responsible for the actions of a grown man," she continued. "I had to see this man on a daily basis for years to come. He would smile at me and wave, and I would hurry past him, my blood running cold, my guts carrying the burden of what only he & I knew -- that he expected me to shut my mouth and smile back."