America Ferrera Says She Was Sexually Assaulted as a 9-Year-Old in ‘Me Too’ Instagram Post
America Ferrera is sharing her own story of sexual assault.
The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to participate in the "Me too" social media movement, claiming that she was sexually assaulted as a child.
"First time I can remember being sexually assaulted I was 9 years old," Ferrera wrote.
"I told no one and lived with the shame and guilt thinking all along that I, a 9-year-old child, was somehow responsible for the actions of a grown man," she continued. "I had to see this man on a daily basis for years to come. He would smile at me and wave, and I would hurry past him, my blood running cold, my guts carrying the burden of what only he & I knew -- that he expected me to shut my mouth and smile back."
"Ladies, let’s break the silence to the next generation of girls won’t have to live with this bulls**t," Ferrera concluded.
The "Me too" movement was started by Alyssa Milano on Sunday, in response to the countless allegations of sexual assault and harassment after The New York Times' initial story earlier this month accusing Harvey Weinstein of nearly three decades of sexual misconduct. Weinstein's lawyer has denied that the 65-year-old producer has ever had non-consensual sexual relations with anyone.
"If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted, write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet," Milano wrote, including a message "suggested by a friend": "If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote 'Me too' as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."
