'American Chopper' Is Back After a 5-Year Absence -- Watch the New Trailer! (Exclusive)

American Chopper is back!

The popular Discovery Channel reality series returns with new episodes this spring, five years after Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. bid farewell, and only ET has the exclusive details -- and the dramatic first trailer -- for the revival season.

When the series returns, the world-class motorcycle builders return to reclaim their place atop the high-pressure world of customized bike building. With clients including A-list celebrities, athletes and Forbes 100 businesses, millions of dollars and their brands' reputations are on the line with each build.

In ET's exclusive minute-long trailer, the tension and drama remains at an all-time high between father and son, whose difficult relationship has often been the driving focus of the show. "My dad and I are working on trying to be friends again," Teutul Jr. says at the top of the teaser. "I don't want to work for my father anymore, but I certainly want more of a relationship. I mean, that's what's important to me."

While Teutul Jr. may not incur the wrath of his father anymore, Teutul Sr.'s new employees aren't exactly in the clear. "I'm older now, a lot wiser...," Teutul Sr. says, as he slaps some of his young shop workers. "Maybe that's debatable."

American Chopper premiered in 2002, airing more than 200 episodes and running for nearly a decade before the show ended in 2010. The Teutuls returned for the spinoff, American Chopper: Senior vs. Junior, which ran for four seasons and 70 episodes, ending in December 2012 with the series finale.

American Chopper will air a special sneak preview Thursday, March 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT as part of Discovery Channel's "Motor Mega Week," before officially premiering Monday, May 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

