'American Horror Story: Cult' Premiere: Evan Peters' Pro-Trump Character Revealed -- and He's Insane!

Where were you on Nov. 8, 2016?

Maybe you were sitting at home, surrounded by family and friends who were all rooting for Hillary Clinton. Or perhaps you were at a bar, drinking beers with friends and chanting Donald Trump's famous campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again." No matter what you were doing, or whose side you were on, everyone can relate to what it felt like to experience this year's election night, when Trump was named the 45th president of the United States.

As promised by creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, that's exactly where American Horror Story: Cult kicks off. The seventh installment of the FX anthology tackles what some critics are calling the "true American horror story": our nation's political divide and post-election paranoia.

From what's going on with those crazy clowns to characters we already can't get enough of, ET breaks down the most shocking moments from the premiere.