'American Idol' Alum Fantasia Barrino Pays Tribute to Nephew Killed in Shooting

Fantasia Barrino's 18-year-old nephew was killed in a shooting in North Carolina on Tuesday.

The Greensboro Police Department tells ET that Tyquan Barrino was found with multiple gunshot wounds in front of a home in Greensboro, North Carolina. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on Tyquan before transporting him to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have arrested 21-year-old suspect David Lee White Jr. in connection with the shooting and charged him with first-degree murder. He is being held in Guilford County Jail without bond.

Fantasia paid tribute to her late relative on Instagram by posting a few photos, and a heartfelt message. "Ty 😢 Auntie is So Sorry Baby 💔 RIP to my oldest nephew. Please pray for his mother and my brother @riccobarrino and his stepdad," she wrote.

The American Idol's brother, Tyquan's father, also shared a "love letter" to his late son. "As I write this letter with tears streaming down my face I want you to know that I showed you tough love because I knew you were something special," he wrote in part. "I knew you were [a] leader at that moment and all the way up to your first big 18th birthday."

The post concluded: "Well, on this day you became a bigger man when you put on a pair of wings and did what I have yet to do. So, you show me your leadership skills. You go join hands with your grandma and kiss for me. You sing loud for me up there."

