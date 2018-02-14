News

'American Idol' Alum Fantasia Barrino Pays Tribute to Nephew Killed in Shooting

By Jackie Willis‍

Fantasia Barrino's 18-year-old nephew was killed in a shooting in North Carolina on Tuesday.

The Greensboro Police Department tells ET that Tyquan Barrino was found with multiple gunshot wounds in front of a home in Greensboro, North Carolina. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on Tyquan before transporting him to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have arrested 21-year-old suspect David Lee White Jr. in connection with the shooting and charged him with first-degree murder. He is being held in Guilford County Jail without bond.

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting on Hyde Street GREENSBORO, NC (Feb. 13, 2018) – Greensboro police are currently...

Posted by Greensboro Police Department on Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Fantasia paid tribute to her late relative on Instagram by posting a few photos, and a heartfelt message. "Ty 😢 Auntie is So Sorry Baby 💔 RIP to my oldest nephew. Please pray for his mother and my brother @riccobarrino and his stepdad," she wrote.

The American Idol's brother, Tyquan's father, also shared a "love letter" to his late son. "As I write this letter with tears streaming down my face I want you to know that I showed you tough love because I knew you were something special," he wrote in part. "I knew you were [a] leader at that moment and all the way up to your first big 18th birthday."

A love letter to my son. dear son I needed to write this sooner but it's funny how life make you aware of your own unconscious procrastinations. I wanted you to know that from the depths of my heart your daddy loves you and he always has. I remember holding you for the first time that's when I knew that I had to do something other than work in somebody's factory so that one day you could look up to me. As I write this letter with tears streaming down my face I want you to know that I showed you tough love because I knew you were something special. I never forget the first time that me and your mother took you to gymnastics for tryouts. I remember the lady walking over to us and telling us that we would have to wait behind a long list of other kids lol I guess she didn't know what my kid was capable of because when she turned around she spotted you turning somersaults as if you were in the US Olympics. I remember her immediately turning around and tell us have your kid here next week! I remember your mother smiling from ear to ear because she knew that the people really didn't want you in their program until they seen what you could do. I knew you were special when you came out the womb I remember watching you run fast and play with your uncle Zay with your little plats in your hair those high cheekbones like your mother and that little raspy chuckle you used to do while you had on your number seven air Jordans that was so small they look like little lightning Rods as you ran across the floor and wrestled with your uncle. I knew you were special when all the older kids wanted to hang with you. I knew you were leader at that moment and All the way up to your first big 18th birthday. I'll never forget that birthday I was smiling from ear to ear telling everybody in the studio that my son is finally becoming a man. I wanted to be there every day for you and there wasn't a day that went by I didn't wonder where you were. Well on this day you became a bigger man when you put on a pair of wings and did what I have yet to do. So you show me your leadership skills. you go join hands with your grandma and kiss for me. You sing loud for me up there. Love dad🌹 R.i.p T.W

A post shared by Ricco Barrino Muzic (@riccobarrino) on

The post concluded: "Well, on this day you became a bigger man when you put on a pair of wings and did what I have yet to do. So, you show me your leadership skills. You go join hands with your grandma and kiss for me. You sing loud for me up there."  

Reporting by Rande Iaboni.

