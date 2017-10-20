'American Idol' Family Celebrates Katy Perry's Birthday With Puppy Party -- Watch!
The new American Idol family is already getting along so well!
Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan wished Katy Perry an early happy birthday on Friday (she turns 33 next Wednesday), with a tower cake and a puppy party.
"About to surprise Katy for her birthday with a puppy party! Shh..." the revived ABC singing competition show shared in a Facebook video.
The cake -- from Ivey Cake in Brentwood, Tennessee, was provided by owner Ivey Childers -- a close friend of Carrie Underwood. Another cake, flown into Nashville from New York, was in the shape of Perry's teacup poodle, Nugget, who popped out of another cake!
The other puppies that made up the party are available for adoption from "A New Leash on Life," a Brownsboro, Alabama, dog rescue.
Rounding out the festivities was a piñata filled with Perry's favorite candy, and a surprise Dillard's dress that the singer had admired a contestant wearing during auditions.
Happy early birthday, Katy!
