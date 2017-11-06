'American Idol' Gets a Premiere Date!
Get ready to root for your next American Idol.
On Monday, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie -- who make up the judging panel on the highly anticipated ABC reboot -- announced the show's official premiere date on Twitter.
"☑ your calendars 🇺🇸 let's find an IDOL!" Perry wrote alongside a dramatic photo of herself and her fellow judges, as well as host Ryan Seacrest. "❗@AmericanIdol will premiere Sunday, March 11 on ABC. #AmericanIdol."
Seacrest responded to Perry's tweet, writing: "You guys want to carpool? @katyperry @lionelrichie @lukebryanonline #thenextidol"
Richie also shared a video announcing the premiere date.
As for Bryan, he tweeted: "Mark your calendars. You don’t want to miss this. March 11th on @ABCNetwork. #AmericanIdol."
The show's Sunday premiere will be a two-hour episode airing at 8/7c on ABC. The search for the next Idol champ already kicked off in August in Portland, Oregon, with the team eventually covering 23 cities across the country.
ET spoke to all three of the Idol judges last month in New York City, where they explained how they're planning to put their own spin on the hit singing competition's reboot -- and threw a little shade at former Idol judge Simon Cowell.
"Well, Lionel put it best. We are all artists," Bryan told ET. "We’re not some sit behind the desk record label guy."
