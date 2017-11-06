'American Idol' Gets a Premiere Date!

Get ready to root for your next American Idol.

On Monday, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie -- who make up the judging panel on the highly anticipated ABC reboot -- announced the show's official premiere date on Twitter.

"☑ your calendars 🇺🇸 let's find an IDOL!" Perry wrote alongside a dramatic photo of herself and her fellow judges, as well as host Ryan Seacrest. "❗@AmericanIdol will premiere Sunday, March 11 on ABC. #AmericanIdol."

