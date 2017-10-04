'American Idol' Judges Luke Bryan and Katy Perry Playfully Shade Simon Cowell: 'We're All Artists' (Exclusive)

New American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are definitely planning to put their own spin on the hit singing competition's reboot.

ET sat down with the trio in New York City on Wednesday, when they talked about what their judging styles will be -- but not without throwing a little friendly shade at former Idol judge Simon Cowell. When asked which one of the three will be the tough judge -- much like the notoriously blunt Cowell -- Bryan didn't hesitate.

"Well, Lionel put it best. We are all artists," Bryan tells ET's Cameron Mathison. "We’re not some sit behind the desk record label guy."

"That literally doesn’t have a job here anymore. Bye," Perry jokes.