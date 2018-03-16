'American Idol' Sneak Peek: Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Hilariously Channel Lionel Richie (Exclusive)

What's better than one Lionel Richie? Three Lionel Richies!

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of American Idol, in which Katy Perry and Luke Bryan channel their fellow judge by slipping into a couple of wigs -- and the result is absolutely hilarious!

"Wait, I brought you gifts, too!" Richie says in the clip, presenting Bryan and Perry with a couple of presents. "I'll stand right here between the two of you as you pull them out."

"Oh wow, this is great," Perry exclaims, quickly putting on the wig. "Hello," she sings to the tune of Richie's 1983 ballad, as Bryan continues, "I can see it in your 'fro! I can see it in your 'stache... "

See what happens next in the video player above.

Perry is no stranger to playful shenanigans on Idol. The "Firework" singer got fans talking after she surprised a contestant, Benjamin Glaze, with a kiss on the lips on the show's premiere last week.

In an interview with ET on Thursday, Glaze told ET that the whole thing was "fun and games," and while he didn't make it to Hollywood, he was grateful for the publicity. See more in the video below.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'American Idol' Contestant Says Katy Perry Surprise Kiss Was 'Harmless': 'I Was Just Shocked' (Exclusive)

‘American Idol’ Contestant Benjamin Glaze Says Katy Perry's Surprise Kiss Made Him ‘Uncomfortable Immediately’

'American Idol' Reboot Is Worth Watching -- Here's Why