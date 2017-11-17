'American Idol': Why the New Judges 'NEVER' Want You to Audition With Their Songs

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are excited to help uncover undiscovered talent. Hearing their own music over again... not so much.

ET's Sophie Schillaci talked to the new American Idol judges in Los Angeles, where they all agreed on the biggest "don't" for Idol hopefuls: singing one of their songs.

"Never," the judges resoundingly agree. Richie adds, "Don't do it."

"Because here is the thing -- we have heard those songs so many times day in and day out," Perry explains, "And God bless... I love my songs, I am so grateful for them ... but I don't need to hear them again."

"There's a plug for the songs," Richie laughs.