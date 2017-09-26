‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery Engaged to Kindergarten Sweetheart Gabi Dugal: ‘It Feels Surreal’

From kindergarten sweethearts to lifelong love!

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal, after popping the question in the picturesque mountains of North Carolina on Tuesday.

“I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,” McCreery gushed in a a statement. “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”

The country star carefully planned the proposal, helping design an engagement ring, then asking Dugal, a pediatric cardiac nurse, to take a hike with him on their favorite trail. After arriving at the top of the mountain, McCreery got down on one knee and asked Dugal to be his wife.