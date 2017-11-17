American Music Awards 2017: Complete Winners List
The 2017 American Music Awards have arrived.
Some of the biggest artists in music have gathered at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater for what promises to be a competitive night of big moments, bold fashions, and for some, serious hardware in the form of AMA statuettes. With eight nominations, Bruno Mars will have the most shots to be recognized, with Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Chainsmokers following close behind with five nods each.
If you need a refresher, head to ET's AMA Cheat Sheet for the rundown on the night ahead, then tune in for the show 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Check back here periodically for the winners as they are announced.
Here's the full list (**WINNERS** in bold):
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Diana Ross **WINNER**
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
· Bruno Mars
· The Chainsmokers
· Drake
· Kendrick Lamar
· Ed Sheeran
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE
· James Arthur
· Niall Horan
· Julia Michaels
· Post Malone
· Rae Sremmurd
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY XFINITY
· The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey “Closer”
· DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne “I’m the One”
· Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber “Despacito”
· Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar “Don’t Wanna Know”
· The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
TOUR OF THE YEAR
· Garth Brooks
· Coldplay
· U2
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
· Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
· Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee “Despacito”
· Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
· Bruno Mars
· Drake
· Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
· Alessia Cara
· Lady Gaga
· Rihanna
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
· The Chainsmokers
· Coldplay
· Imagine Dragons *WINNER*
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
· Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
· Drake, More Life
· The Weeknd, Starboy
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
· The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey “Closer”
· Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber “Despacito”
· Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
· Sam Hunt
· Thomas Rhett
· Keith Urban *WINNER*
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
· Miranda Lambert
· Maren Morris
· Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
· Florida Georgia Line
· Little Big Town
· Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
· Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
· Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
· Keith Urban, Ripcord *WINNER*
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
· Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”
· Jon Pardi “Dirt On My Boots”
· Keith Urban “Blue Ain’t Your Color” *WINNER*
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
· Drake
· Kendrick Lamar
· Migos
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
· Drake, More Life
· Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
· Migos, Culture
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
· DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne “I’m the One” *WINNER*
· Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.”
· Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
· Bruno Mars
· Childish Gambino
· The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
· Beyoncé
· Kehlani
· Rihanna
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
· Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
· Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!
· The Weeknd, Starboy
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
· Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
· Khalid “Location”
· The Weeknd “Starboy”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
· Imagine Dragons
· Linkin Park
· twenty one pilots
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
· Bruno Mars
· Shawn Mendes *WINNER*
· Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN
· Daddy Yankee
· Luis Fonsi
· Shakira
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
· Lauren Daigle
· MercyMe
· Chris Tomlin
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
· The Chainsmokers *WINNER*
· DJ Snake
· Calvin Harris
TOP SOUNDTRACK
· Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
· Moana
· Trolls
