American Music Awards Take Heat for Lack of Female Nominees as Bruno Mars, Drake and Ed Sheeran Top List

While Halsey is happy for her American Music Awards nomination, she's taking note of the fact that she's one of the only women who got one.

The largest fan-voted awards show unveiled its 2017 nominee list on Thursday, which was led by Bruno Mars with eight nominations, and followed by a four-way tie for second place, with Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Chainsmokers getting five nods each.

However, what got the attention of many on social media, including singer Halsey -- who was nominated with The Chainsmokers for Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock Song -- is the large gender gap present on the nominees list. Apart from the categories specifically designated for female artists in fact, the overwhelming majority of the categories have no female nominees at all. Additionally, every act nominated for Artist of the Year is a man.