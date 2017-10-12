American Music Awards Take Heat for Lack of Female Nominees as Bruno Mars, Drake and Ed Sheeran Top List
While Halsey is happy for her American Music Awards nomination, she's taking note of the fact that she's one of the only women who got one.
The largest fan-voted awards show unveiled its 2017 nominee list on Thursday, which was led by Bruno Mars with eight nominations, and followed by a four-way tie for second place, with Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Chainsmokers getting five nods each.
However, what got the attention of many on social media, including singer Halsey -- who was nominated with The Chainsmokers for Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock Song -- is the large gender gap present on the nominees list. Apart from the categories specifically designated for female artists in fact, the overwhelming majority of the categories have no female nominees at all. Additionally, every act nominated for Artist of the Year is a man.
"Really honored to have received an @AMAs nomination but really disappointed to hear near exclusively male names... such a missed opportunity," Halsey remarked on Twitter. "So many incredible female artists have released this year. hoping the coming award shows give them the credit that is due to them."
The American Music Awards are set to air on Nov. 19 on ABC. Read below for the full list of nominees.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
· Bruno Mars
· The Chainsmokers
· Drake
· Kendrick Lamar
· Ed Sheeran
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE
· James Arthur
· Niall Horan
· Julia Michaels
· Post Malone
· Rae Sremmurd
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY XFINITY
· The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey “Closer”
· DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne “I’m the One”
· Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber “Despacito”
· Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar “Don’t Wanna Know”
· The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
TOUR OF THE YEAR
· Garth Brooks
· Coldplay
· U2
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
· Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
· Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee “Despacito”
· Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
· Bruno Mars
· Drake
· Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
· Alessia Cara
· Lady Gaga
· Rihanna
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
· The Chainsmokers
· Coldplay
· Imagine Dragons
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
· Bruno Mars “24K Magic”
· Drake “More Life”
· The Weeknd “Starboy”
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
· The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey “Closer”
· Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber “Despacito”
· Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
· Sam Hunt
· Thomas Rhett
· Keith Urban
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
· Miranda Lambert
· Maren Morris
· Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
· Florida Georgia Line
· Little Big Town
· Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
· Jason Aldean “They Don’t Know”
· Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1”
· Keith Urban “Ripcord”
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
· Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”
· Jon Pardi “Dirt On My Boots”
· Keith Urban “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
· Drake
· Kendrick Lamar
· Migos
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
· Drake “More Life”
· Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”
· Migos “Culture”
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
· DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne “I’m the One”
· Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.”
· Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
· Bruno Mars
· Childish Gambino
· The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
· Beyoncé
· Kehlani
· Rihanna
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
· Bruno Mars “24K Magic”
· Childish Gambino “Awaken, My Love!”
· The Weeknd “Starboy”
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
· Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
· Khalid “Location”
· The Weeknd “Starboy”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
· Imagine Dragons
· Linkin Park
· twenty one pilots
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
· Bruno Mars
· Shawn Mendes
· Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN
· Daddy Yankee
· Luis Fonsi
· Shakira
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
· Lauren Daigle
· MercyMe
· Chris Tomlin
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
· The Chainsmokers
· DJ Snake
· Calvin Harris
TOP SOUNDTRACK
· Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
· Moana
· Trolls