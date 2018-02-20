American Skater Mirai Nagasu Falls During Her Second Try at the Triple Axel at Winter Olympics

U.S. figure skater Mirai Nagasu took a hard fall during the women’s short program at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, after she failed to repeat her impressive triple axel jump.

Nagasu made history last week when she became the first American woman -- and third overall -- to land a triple axel in the Olympics, and helping the U.S. team secure the bronze medal in the team event.

However, when she returned to the ice to try it again on Tuesday, the 24-year-old superstar wasn't able to nail her landing.

Nagasu pulled the jump off flawlessly but slipped on the ice and landed on her hands and knees.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The figure skater -- who hails from Montebello, California -- managed to deliver a perfect performance apart from her fall and ended up with a total score of 66.93, a season-best for Nagasu.

However, at the end of competition Tuesday evening, she finished up in ninth place, ahead of fellow U.S. figure skaters Karen Chen and Bradie Tennell in 10th and 11th place respectively. Tennell also suffered her first fall of the season during the event, while attempting a triple toe loop.

Despite her unfortunate tumble, Nagasu received an outpouring of love and support from fans on Twitter.

@mirai_nagasu We ❤❤ you and are so very proud of you!! Keep you chin up and can't wait to see your gorgeous long program!! — Jill Huber (@JillHuber) February 21, 2018

Great job Mirai! Don’t worry bout the 3A, you can try again in free skate! No matter how you finish you’re champion in my book! #FigureSkating#Olympics#MiraiNagasu — Kerry P. (@KerrBearLib) February 21, 2018

Did anyone else just see Mirai Nagasu miss that triple axel that she jUsT landed like a week ago? IM CRYING but it's ok hunny ur doing amazing ur beautiful — eszter (@itsmeeszter) February 21, 2018

. @mirai_nagasu’s fall broke my heart 💔 She handled it with such grace though. #Olympics — Chelsie Hadden (@ChelsieHadden) February 21, 2018

Nagasu also received a bit of adorable support from U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon, even before her fall. The 28-year-old bronze medalist made sure Nagasu's outfit looked perfect before she hit the ice, and the endearing moment was caught on camera.

For more on all the incredible female athletes breaking barriers and setting records at this year's Winter Olympics, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mirai Nagasu Becomes First American Woman to Land Triple Axel in Olympics

Teenager Red Gerard Bags Team USA's First Olympic Gold Medal in Slopestyle

Figure Skater Karen Chen Opens Up About Olympic Dreams Ahead of 2018 Pyeongchang Games (Exclusive)

Related Gallery