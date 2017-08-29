'America's Got Talent': 13-Year-Old Angelina Green Gets Tearful Following Touching Quarter-Finals Performance
Angelina Green is bringing a lot of emotion to the America's Got Talentlive quarter-finals.
Weeks after Green earned the coveted Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum during the AGT audition rounds, the 13-year-old singer stepped out onto stage again during Tuesday's live show at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and delivered another deeply touching performance that stunned the judges.
Green let her big, dynamic voice shine through with a touching cover of Sara Bareilles' "Gravity" that showcased her range, and the young songstress flawlessly nailed the soulful ballad's high notes.
Klum was the first judge to share her thoughts on Green's performance, and she said her faith in Green during the audition rounds had been well-rewarded.
"I want you to know I stand 100 percent behind you. You make me so very proud," Klum shared. "We have a lot of singers on the show, but you don't always recognize their voice. I do believe you have a very, very special and very recognizable voice, so you should be very proud of what you've just done."
WATCH: 'America's Got Talent': Two Inspirational Singers Steal the Show -- and One Gets the Golden Buzzer!
As for Simon Cowell, the often acerbic judge had nothing but praise for Green, and said her voice was wonderful, independent of her age.
"It doesn't matter if you're 13, 23, 33, you just have an amazing voice," Cowell shared. "The biggest compliment I can pay you is, when I was listening to the song, I believed it was your song, and you weren't singing somebody else's song."
Mel B was equally effusive, telling Green, "I think that music is everything and it really speaks to people, and what you just did then is going to speak to everyone. You are amazing."
WATCH: 7 Mind-Blowing Performances From 'America's Got Talent' Season 12 Premiere
The young AGT hopeful got emotional during the judges' comments and couldn't hold back her raw excitement when host Tyra Banks asked how she felt about the supportive feedback.
"It's always been a dream for me to perform here, and it's coming true. I swear to you, I can't believe it," Green said through tears.
As the young singer explained during the auditions, her love for music--and her ability to sing with real passion and heartache, came from a very tumultuous experience in her life.
WATCH: 'America's Got Talent': 9-Year-Old Singer Earns Golden Buzzer With Emotional Song Dedicated to Her Baby Sister
"When I was little, one day my dad just left and he never came back," Green shared. "We were left with nothing. We would get eviction notices. I remember overhearing my mom on the phone with the homeless shelters. She was afraid we would end up on the streets, and it was just really scary for us. That’s when music helped me. It was my own little world that I could go to whenever I needed," she continued "I would sing and all my sadness and troubles, they would all go away."
To see if Green makes it into the semi-finals, tune in to theAmerica's Got Talent results show on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Check out the video below for a look at Green's Golden Buzzer-worthy performance of The Pretenders' "I'll Stand By You," during the audition rounds.