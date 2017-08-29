'America's Got Talent': 13-Year-Old Angelina Green Gets Tearful Following Touching Quarter-Finals Performance

"When I was little, one day my dad just left and he never came back," Green shared. "We were left with nothing. We would get eviction notices. I remember overhearing my mom on the phone with the homeless shelters. She was afraid we would end up on the streets, and it was just really scary for us. That’s when music helped me. It was my own little world that I could go to whenever I needed," she continued "I would sing and all my sadness and troubles, they would all go away."

To see if Green makes it into the semi-finals, tune in to theAmerica's Got Talent results show on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Check out the video below for a look at Green's Golden Buzzer-worthy performance of The Pretenders' "I'll Stand By You," during the audition rounds.